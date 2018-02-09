Egypt: Qabil - Kom Oshim Project Turning Point in Cooperation Between Egypt, Singapore

Trade and Industry Minister Tarek Qabil stressed that Kom Oshim project in Fayyoum governorate, which is carried out by Singapore Holding Company, represents a turning point in the history of cooperation between Egypt and Singapore.

The project aims at setting up an integrated industrial city in Kom Oshim area in Fayyoum and producing high-quality products.

In a statement, Qabil, who was speaking in a workshop on Thursday organized by the Singaporean company, said the project will be built on an area of 7,872 feddans (33 million square meters) and will provide 300,000 direct jobs.

The minister said the Singaporean company was chosen to carry out this project given Singapore's wide expertise in setting up and managing industrial areas both inside the country and in a number of world states, including China, India and Vietnam.

The project comes as part of the ministry's plan to increase industrial growth rates and increasing industrial sector' contribution to boosting national economy.