9 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Qabil - Kom Oshim Project Turning Point in Cooperation Between Egypt, Singapore

Tagged:

Related Topics

Trade and Industry Minister Tarek Qabil stressed that Kom Oshim project in Fayyoum governorate, which is carried out by Singapore Holding Company, represents a turning point in the history of cooperation between Egypt and Singapore.

The project aims at setting up an integrated industrial city in Kom Oshim area in Fayyoum and producing high-quality products.

In a statement, Qabil, who was speaking in a workshop on Thursday organized by the Singaporean company, said the project will be built on an area of 7,872 feddans (33 million square meters) and will provide 300,000 direct jobs.

The minister said the Singaporean company was chosen to carry out this project given Singapore's wide expertise in setting up and managing industrial areas both inside the country and in a number of world states, including China, India and Vietnam.

The project comes as part of the ministry's plan to increase industrial growth rates and increasing industrial sector' contribution to boosting national economy.

Egypt

Sisi - Greenhouses Technology to Help Increase Agricultural Production

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed on Thursday that using greenhouses and modern cultivation techniques contribute… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.