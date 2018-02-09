9 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Army Announces Highest State of Alert to Uproot Terrorism

Military Spokesman Colonel Tamer Rifaei on Friday announced a comprehensive military operation at all strategic fronts that is carried out by the Egyptian Armed Forces to uproot terrorism.

The military spokesman explained that the operation comes within the framework of directives issued by the president of the republic and the supreme commander of the Armed Forces to the general command of the Armed Forces and Interior Ministry to uproot terrorism and other criminal acts.

The Armed Forces added the highest state of alert ahead of a comprehensive military operation against terrorism at all strategic fronts.

According to the statement, the police also announced the highest state of alert to implement the operation as part of efforts for rooting out terrorist elements.

The law enforcement troops started on Friday morning implementing a plan for comprehensive confrontation of all terrorist organizations and elements in Central and North Sinai along with other areas in the Egyptian Delta and western Nile Valley, he pointed out.

The general command of the Armed Forces urges the great Egyptian people to closely cooperate with the law enforcement troops and report any elements that threaten the security and stability of the homeland, he added.

