Egypt: Planning Min. Heads to UAE to Participate in WGS 2018

Planning Minister Hala el Saeed will head for the UAE on Friday to take part in meetings of the sixth edition of the World Government Summit (WGS 2018).

The ministry said in a statement that the minister will review the objectives accomplished by Egypt with regards to the sustainable development strategy and UN goals within the framework of Egypt's vision 2030.

The minister is also expected to witness the international experiences of countries participating in the summit in view of their efforts to address economic, social and environmental difficulties in accordance with the best global practices, the ministry added.

Saeed is expected to discuss, on the sidelines of the summit, files pertaining to the role of the youth in building their communities. She is set to shed light on the government's efforts aiming to empower the Egyptian youth.

She is also scheduled to take part in the World Happiness Forum that comes as an essential part of the summit, under the chairmanship of UAE Minister of Happiness Ohood Al Roumi.

Attending this year's summit are Jim Yong Kim, the 12th president of the World Bank, Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Trade Organization Director General Roberto Azevedo Audrey Azoulay along with other high-level dignitaries.

More than 130 speakers across 120 interactive sessions and over 4,000 participants from 140 countries - including heads of government and representatives of 16 international organizations are taking part in the event at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.