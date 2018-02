The political leadership in Egypt supports cooperation in the field of transport with the African and Nile-basin countries, Transport Minister Hesham Arafat said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi launched, a major initiative on a railway line binding Cairo and South Africa's Cape Town, the minister told MENA correspondent in Khartoum on the sidelines of a meeting in Khartoum.

In the meantime, Arafat especially described horizons for transport cooperation with Sudan as promising.