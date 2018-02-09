Egypt: Sisi - Greenhouses Technology to Help Increase Agricultural Production

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed on Thursday that using greenhouses and modern cultivation techniques contribute to increasing agricultural production and rationalizing water consumption, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The spokesman said Sisi underlined the importance of relying more on modern irrigation techniques and setting up drainage water treatment plants to serve greenhouses projects.

The President, during his inauguration of the first stage of the 100,000-feddan project at Mohamed Neguib Military Base in Matrouh, urged businessmen to cooperate with the State in setting up these projects and to rent greenhouses to make the best use of them.

He made it clear that the State is keen on setting up such mega development project because they need a huge infrastructure. He added that it will take many years to implement such projects if they were left to the private sector.

Sisi added that the greenhouse project mainly aims at filling the gap between production and consumption, stressing that products of the greenhouses will not be exported until all needs of the local market are secured.

The president referred to the first and the second stages of Bashaer Al Khair housing project which is being carried out for limited-income people in the Mediterranean City of Alexandria.

Sisi said the project sets a great model of fruitful cooperation between the civil society, businessmen and Tahya Misr Fund.

The project aims at setting up 15,000 housing units and will be finalized on June 30, the president said.

Sisi called for providing a social insurance coverage for all workers operating in different development projects, saying around one million day laborers are working in projects carried out by the Housing Ministry.

He said the State is ready to set up, in coordination with banks, private sector companies, contractors and the Social Solidarity Ministry, a social insurance fund for day laborers.

A documentary, prepared by the Morale Affairs Department of the Armed Forces, was screened during the ceremony featuring President Sisi's directives for setting up a national company for protective cultivation to be in charge of cultivating 100,000 feddans by the greenhouse system.

The project is part of the one-million-feddan national agricultural project launched by Sisi in December of 2015.

The film showed that 20,000 feddans were cultivated by the greenhouse system in desert lands and the rest will be finalized by the end of June 30.

The documentary shed light on the four areas where the greenhouse project is being carried out; Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Abu Sultan city, Tenth of Ramadan and Al Amal Village in Qantara.