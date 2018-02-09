Liberia: Residents of Matadi Community Cry Out for Public Health Care

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Cooperation (MCC) in collaboration with other Sanitor working groups in the city of Monrovia has been on the road map for the cleaning of drainages and waste managements across Montserrado and its environs.

Recently it was noted that some major garbage and drainages have been unclear since the beginning of the New Year.

Meanwhile, the lack of an unclean environment is unethical to the health of the massive populations in the county.

As it relates to the lack of public toilets around the Fiamah-Matadi Bridge in Sinkor, Community dwellers living near the bridge that separates the two communities -Fiamah and that of Matadi has over the years been using a little water running under the bridge as public latrine. Some use it as Septic Tank and others use it to ease themselves whenever they are embarrass or in dire need of using a public toilet which cannot be found in these communities.

According to residents of the two communities, this has been causing a very serious health hazard for babies, children, youth and adults of the community.

They further noted that by inhaling the bad and polluted scent of the polluted running water creates major health setback for the younger ones. Sometimes they encounter fever, diarrhea, and malaria among other harmful diseases.

In an interview with one of the victims, Mr. G. Vicarious Seh on February 3, 2018 stated that a life without improvement is meaningless to the standard living condition of the human race.

According to him, he identified that the polluted water situation has been a continuous process year after year and government after government.

In so doing, he encouraged residence of both communities to voice out their needs to the newly sitting government through the district seated representative Hon. Munah Pelham-Youngblood not to only focus on the running water situation but also to work in collaborative efforts to make sure that citizens' health be the number one priority of the both communities.

Meanwhile, Mr. Seh is at the same time calling on the residence to work along the their law maker for the construction of hand pumps, public latrines, and wells so as to avoid the usage of running waters for public latrines.

Finally, Mr Seh calls on the President of the Republic of Liberia to prioritize the issue of health care delivery system so as to avoid serious health crisis for the upcoming generation in Liberia.

Report by Taezu N. Ballah, UL Mass Communication Student