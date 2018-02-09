Liberia: Weah's Appointment of Young People Laudable

opinion

Since His Historic inauguration on January 22, 2018, President George Manneh Weah has made several appointments of individuals to aid his government for the next six years. The Liberian leader has made more than 150 appointments, but what is unprecedented is the number of young people who have been appointed in the government.

Unlike Past Governments, President Weah is appointing young people in key positions which were not possible during past administrations. As he stated during his inaugural address, the president said he will tap the skills and knowledge of the young people who, in the past, were considered as unserious or not ready to lead.

What Is Even more significant about the appointment of the young people is most of them are based in Liberia.

Consequently, their being in government will definitely have a meaningful effect in their various communities. Past presidents, especially President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, imported huge number of Liberians from aboard and appointed them to key areas, claiming that the locally based Liberians in most cases were unqualified. This did not go down well with Liberians at home who felt marginalized.

But Growing Up from a slum community and lived with the people, President Weah decided to change the paradigm by appointing more people who have lived in Liberia over the years, something we must applaud.

That Is Why we applaud the president for giving more young people the opportunity to serve in his government, especially those who have been living in the country. However, this does not mean that we are against the appointment of Liberians who live aboard.

The appointment of young people will go a long way in building the confidence of their peers that they, too, will one day have the opportunity to serve their country.

President Weah, Through the appointment of young people has demonstrated his commitment to youth empowerment.

The president during his historic inauguration said his government will prioritize the empowerment of young people, considering that they overwhelmingly voted for him and need to serve their country as well. True to his words, the Liberian leader has started the ball rolling.

The Onus Is now on those young people to deliver to the expectation of the president by working to make the government succeeds.

The young people cannot and must not fail the president's trust and confidence; they must demonstrate that they have the capacity to lead by exemplifying the good attributes of leadership including honesty, integrity and commitment.

Once Again, We applaud the president for giving young people the opportunity to be part of the new Liberia under his leadership.