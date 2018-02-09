Morocco Has Paid Its 2018 Regular Budget Dues in Full, UN Spokesperson

New York — Morocco has paid its regular budget assessments to the UN in full for the year 2018 which amounts to 1,312,582 US dollars, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday.

Morocco is among the first countries to have paid in full their regular assessments, following the adoption by the UNGA in Dec. 2017 of UN 2018-2019 Regular Budget, which means within the 30 day due period specified in Financial Regulation 3.5 (by 9 February 2018).

Morocco thus responded favourably to the request by UNSG Antonio Guterres who invited member states to pay their dues for the UN regular budget.

This mirrors Morocco's resolute commitment to the UN's good functioning by providing the necessary financial means to address the current challenges facing the body.