Nigeria: 'Wizkid FC' Nike Jersey Sets Twitter On Ablaze

The Star Boy jersey, "Wizid FC", an official jersey of Nigerian Musician, Ayodeji Balogun a.k.a Wizkid, unveiled by International Sport wear Nike, has set twitter on fire.

The Star Boy jersey, unveiled on Thursday by Nike, is part of Nike's jersey shop campaign where stars can customise jerseys for their fans and friends.

The deal makes Wizkid FC the first African Musician to have an official jersey.

The move has been met with raving support from his fan base, most of whom view it as epic and legendary.

Fans have already created a twitter handle for Wizkid Fan Club @wizkidfc, amongst several other accounts such as 'WzkidFC Defender', 'WizkidFC Striker', 'Captain Wizkid FC'.

Meanwhile, a photo of fans in Kano wearing jerseys with 'Wizkid FC' inscribed on them for a football match is circulating social media.

@Abu tweeted: "Wizkid, are you signing any players to Wizkid FC? I make a hell of a defensive midfielder."

@kUNGPablo wrote: "I should be the captain of Wizkid FC. I know practically every Wiz track. Wizkid is my personal legend to die for. I can't wait to cop mine."

@Mhyzz Ayobami tweeted: "Man, words can't describe how I feel. Wizkid FC is the best."

@Hazardthepunisher said: "The way I am seeing this Wizkid FC, we can even beat Chelsea."

@WizkidFCstriker said: "You don't know the Starboy way. Wizkid FC is a lifestyle."

@AfricanBadgirl wrote: "We can't wait for wear it, take pictures with it and show to the world we are proudly Wizkid FC"

@Kemi: "I will get the Wizkid FC jersey for the culture. Imagine a concert and like half the crowd has it on. A whole vibe."

@Enekem wrote: "This Wizkid FC jersey is dope. That Ojuelegba boy can't stop making major moves."

@Isima Odeh tweeted. "I will definitely support Wizkid FC football club if ever one existed."

Wizkid had earlier unveiled the new Super Eagles' world cup jersey designed by Nike, alongside eagles' player Alex Iwobi.

Wizkid Fan Club (FC), coined by the singer himself in 2016, began to trend on social media after his collaboration with American rapper Drake on the Grammy nominated song 'One Dance'.