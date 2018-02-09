Liberia: Weah Names 9 Former Lawmakers to Strategic Positions

Former Speaker Atty. J. Emmanuel Nuquay is the Director General for Liberia Civil Aviation Authority

Former Montserrado County Senator and Head of Delegation of the 53rd Legislature to the ECOWAS Parliament, President George M. Weah, has appointed nine (9) former lawmakers to strategic positions.

Six of the nine were his former colleagues in the 53rd. The remaining three lawmakers did not serve with him after his election in the 2014 special senatorial elections.

During the 53rd Legislature, which ran from January 9, 2011 to January 15, 2018, President Weah served as Senator of Montserrado County from December 2014 - January 15, 2018, during which he worked with as well as collaborated and interacted with members of the House of Representatives.

J. Emmanuel Nuquay

Former Speaker Atty. J. Emmanuel Nuquay is the Director General for Liberia Civil Aviation Authority

Among over 100 persons appointed to serve in the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) led-government, the President has appointed former Speaker of the House of Representatives, J. Emmanuel Nuquay to serve as the Director General of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority.

Nuquay served 12 years representing Margibi County District # 5, was Speaker of the House of Representatives from October 6, 2016 to January 15, 2018, and was former Vice President Joseph Boakai's running mate in the just ended presidential elections that brought President Weah to power.

Jefferson Kanmoh

Former Sinoe County District # 1 Representative Jefferson Kanmoh also served 12 years as a member of the House of Representatives, from January 9, 2006 - January 15, 2018. He served as the 3rd Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

President Weah has appointed him to serve as National Security Advisor.

Moses Y. Kollie

Labor Minister-designate Moses Y. Kollie.

The former Chairman of the Joint Legislative committees of Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning and Investment and Concession of the House of Representatives, was appointed as Minister of Labor. Rep. Kollie served 12 years, representing Lofa County District # 5.

George Wesseh Blamo

Former Grand Kru County District # 1 Representative Rev. George W. Blamo was a member of the House of Representatives for 12 years.

He has been appointed Deputy Minister for Administration for the Minister of State and Presidential Affairs. He served as Chairman on the Executive during his tenure in the legislature.

Bill Tweahway

Former Montserrado County District # 4 Rep. Bill Tweahway is the Director General for LIPA

The former House Chairman on Education, Rep. Bill Tweahway, is appointed as the Director General for Liberia Institute for Public Administration. Rep. Tweahway served six (6) years as Representative of Montserrado District # 4.

William Dakel

The Montserrado County District # 17 Representative served as a member of the House of Representatives for six (6) years. He served as co-chairman on the Committee on Hydro Carbons.

He is the Assistant Director General of the General Service Agency (GSA).

Gbehzohngar Findley

Former President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Gbehzongar Milton Findley

Grand Bassa County former Senator and President Pro Tempore Gbehzohngar Findley was a member of the 52nd and 53rd Legislature respectively from 2006 - 2014.

He is now the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Mobutu Nyenpan

Former Sinoe County Senator and Chairman on the Senate Committee on Public Works Mobutu V. Nyenpan has been appointed as the Minister of Public Works. He was a member of the 52nd and 53rd Legislature respectively from 2006 - 2014.

Kai Farley

Kai Farley was a former Representative from Grand Gedeh County for six years, 2006 - 2012. He has been appointed as the Superintendent of Grand Gedeh County.