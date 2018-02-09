9 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Banks Performed Well in 2017, Study Shows

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abduel Elinaza

Mtwara — THE country's banking sector soundness has improved further despite closure of five community banks over lack of adequate capital early this year.

The sector stability, measured by Financial Soundness Indicators (FSIs), showed positive outcome to almost all points centred on capital adequacy, asset quality, earnings, liquidity and sensitivity to market risks. Central bank data showed capital adequacy ratio (CAR) has increased by 1.15 per cent to close 2017 at 18.92 per cent from 17.77 per cent in 2016.

The raise, BoT's Banking Supervision Manager, Eliamingi Mandari, said this showed the sector was still performing well despite cancelling of five bank licences. "The CAR figure increase shows that the sector is strong, sound and safer," Mr Mandari told journalists at a seminar here organised by central bank. This means, last year capital adequacy ratio was above the industry benchmark of 10 per cent plus 2.5 per cent of buffer ratio. The banking sector total capital at the close of 2017 stands at 4.73tri/- against 4.28tri/- of 2016.

Also the soundness showed further stability when measured by liquidity ratio that climbed up 40.13 per cent compared to 35.8 per cent in 2016. "The impact of five community banks that saw their licence revoked last year had minimal impact since their total assets represent 0.04 per cent total market share," Mr Mandari said. The sector stability recorded another milestone after total assets grew to 29.97tri/- in 2017 from 27.92tri/- in 2016 and deposits marched up after racking in 21.23tri/- in 2017 compared to 20.15tri/- in 2016.

However, the sector experienced some hiccups in last year after non-performing loans ratio climbed up to 11.21 per cent in 2017 from 9.54 per cent in 2016. The industrial benchmark is 5.0 per cent. The NPLs dragged down earnings as return on equity dropped to 6.88 per cent from 8.88 per cent in 2016 while return on assets dipped to 1.61per cent from 2.08 per cent.

The banking sector is left with 54 banks after five community banks were struck off the book and combined had 821 brick and mortar branches and 10,070 bank agents countrywide. According to Financial Stability Report of the Central Bank issued March last year, key financial soundness indicators for the banking sector depicted that the sector strengthened its capital adequacy and liquidity buffer.

However, the loan portfolio quality deteriorated, squeezing profitability despite an increase in interest margin. The credit risk continued to persist, with higher provisions squeezing banks profitability and reducing credit flow to the private sector, as banks take precautionary lending stance.

The Central Bank eased monetary condition to reduce cost of funding, engaged banks to take various options including loan restructuring and directed them to use credit reference bureau for loan underwriting as measures to contain credit risk going forward.

Tanzania

Farmers Appeal for Drought Resistant Seeds

MAIZE farmers have appealed to the government to empower them with strongdrought and pest resistant seeds to cultivate… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.