Kenya: Bachelor Parliamentarian Introduces Fiancée in Public

Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng'eno seems to be planning to quit the bachelors' club, after he introduced his fiancée in public on Wednesday evening.

Speaking after the High Court in Narok upheld his victory on Wednesday evening, Mr Ng'eno acknowledged his fiancée as one of those people who have been instrumental in his win.

In a move that surprised his supporters, he introduced city-based lawyer, Nayia Ntutu as the devoted woman who has stood by his side all along.

Others he thanked included his lawyers and his constituents.

"I thank my lawyer, I thank my people and finally my fiancée for standing by me all this time," said Mr Ngeno.

Ms Ntutu comes from a well-known family in Narok County.

TIE THE KNOT

The Nation learnt that Ms Ntutu has accepted the MP's proposal although they are yet to disclose when they will tie the knot.

The court declared Mr Ng'eno the duly elected MP and found that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) conducted a free and fair election whose turnout was impressive at 80 per cent.

There was song and dance outside the court as Mr Ng'eno's supporters celebrated the ruling favouring the vocal lawmaker.

Mr Ng'eno's status has been a source of constant ridicule - especially from his political opponents - who have wondered why he is still a bachelor at 44.

Governor Samuel Ole Tunai, one of his critics, told the politician to his face in February last year to "first find a wife before criticising the national and county governments."

MARITAL STATUS

His marital status was also a source of concern to Ms Mary Temas, his mother, who is in her 80s.

The vocal MP beat all the odds to recapture his parliamentary seat on a Kanu ticket in the hotly-contested elections.

Mr Ngeno locally referred to as 'Ngong' a Maasai name for a person with a squinted eye, trounced Jubilee's David Keter, garnering 16,098 votes against the latter's 13,707 votes.

"This case was a stumbling block to my criticism to the government and since it has come to an end I will now join my colleague Alfred Keter who accompanied me to court to put the Jubilee government on its toes," said Mr Ngeno.

"I am in the Jubilee government since I was elected on a Kanu ticket, but these people both in the national and county government should know it's not business as usual," he added.