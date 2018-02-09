South Africa: Team SA All Set to Go At Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics swing into action in PyeongChang, South Korea with Friday's opening ceremony.

Team South Africa has just one competitor in the shape of Alpine ski racer Connor Wilson. He'll compete in the giant slalom (18 Feb) and slalom (22 February).

The team is headed by Chef de Mission Peter Pilz (president of Snow Sports SA) and Wilson's fellow skier Sive Speelman who fills the role of technical official at these Games.

South Africa is intrinsically linked with these Winter Games as it was at the 123rd IOC Session in Durban seven years ago that the Games were awarded to PyeongChang. The South Korean city beat rival bids from Munich (Germany) and Annecy (France).

The XXIII Winter Games will continue to 25 February and feature 102 events spread over 15 different disciplines.

Close to 3000 competitors from 92 National Olympic Committee have entered.

Lets find out a little more about Connor Wilson

- From Johannesburg, he was born in 1996

- He first skied at the age of five

- Entered his first official FIS (International Ski Federation) race in 2013

- Was a national junior champion in 2014 and national men's champion in 2016 and 2017

- The highlight of his career till now was representing SA at the World Ski Championships in St Moritz, Switzerland a year ago.

- At high school he received provincial colours for equestrian sport and represented SA at the All Africa Mauritian Friendship cup in 2015.

- Also at high school he captained the first hockey team at St John's College in Johannesburg.

- He's also a certified scuba rescue diver and helicopter pilot.

- He's currently studying for a veterinary science degree at the University of Vermont, US