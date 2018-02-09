Nigeria: Special Training for Siasia Stadium Groundsmen Begin in Yenagoa

Groundsmen at the soon to be inaugurated Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa have began a special training on how to ensure the geo-technology turf is well maintained.

According to the CEO of stadium facility construction outfit Monimichelle that installed the turf, Ebi Egbe, the groundsmen are being schooled on how to change the patterns of the turf to make it TV and spectator friendly during matches.

"The groundsmen are being trained on how to change the patterns of the pitch during different matches. We want to make the turf a beauty to behold during matches. What we have installed at the arena is 95 percent natural lead free synthetic grass pitch with shock absorption system. Our plan is to see the pitch well maintained by groundsmen who have the skill," Egbe stressed further.

Bayelsa State government and the contractor that handled the stadium project have been receiving accolades for a job well done.

CAF Medical Committee Member, Dr Peter Singabele, said he is happy the state government went for the latest technology and FIFA approved brand of synthetic pitch which is not hazardous.

"What we have right now in Yenagoa is different from the rubber synthetic pitches in different stadia across the country. Gov. Dickson and the contractor have done a good job," Singabele said.

Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Agali, had after feeling the turf last week, described it as "world-class."

Tarila Okoronwanta, another ex-international also stated that the Samson Siasia Stadium turf would change the face of football not just in Bayelsa but the entire country.

"We now have a stadium in Yenagoa that can attract international matches," Okorowanta observed while praising the state government and the contractor that handled the project.