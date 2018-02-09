9 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huambo to Benefit From Laúca's Hydroelectric Power

Tagged:

Related Topics

Huambo — The central Huambo province will have the electric power supplied by the hydroelectric Laúca dam through the country's northern central and southern interconnecting systems.

The information was disclosed to the press on Thursday by the local governor, João Baptista Kussumua, who admitted that while the province awaits for Laúca, it will continue to face problems due to the lower capacity of the Gove Hydroelectric dam which currently supplies power to the province.

The Laúca Hydroelectric Dam, whose construction started in 2012, is currently the country's biggest civil engineering undertaking and will benefit eight million people in northern, central and southern regions of Angola.

Angola

President Approves U.S.$75 Million Financing Agreement for Laúca Dam

A U.S.$75 million financing agreement have been approved through a Presidential Decree published in the State Gazette on… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.