Angola: Huambo to Benefit From Laúca's Hydroelectric Power

Huambo — The central Huambo province will have the electric power supplied by the hydroelectric Laúca dam through the country's northern central and southern interconnecting systems.

The information was disclosed to the press on Thursday by the local governor, João Baptista Kussumua, who admitted that while the province awaits for Laúca, it will continue to face problems due to the lower capacity of the Gove Hydroelectric dam which currently supplies power to the province.

The Laúca Hydroelectric Dam, whose construction started in 2012, is currently the country's biggest civil engineering undertaking and will benefit eight million people in northern, central and southern regions of Angola.