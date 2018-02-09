South Africa: In Defence of Patricia De Lille - Let's Unpack the Allegations

opinion

South Africans need to start seriously questioning both the motives, tactics and character of the DA as a result of the Patricia de Lille affair. It is important to question why a çorruption buster like De Lille is suddenly portrayed as corrupt by her party.

In October 2002, then party chairperson and now British PM, Theresa May, took the stage at the Conservative Party conference in Bournemouth and issued a stern warning. She told the party faithful that it was time for the party to face up to the "uncomfortable truth" about the way it was being perceived by the public as the "nasty party".

"Yah boo, Punch and Judy, call it what you will, the public is sick of it." She called for an end to the self-destructive tendencies of her party by demanding "no more glib moralising. No more hypocritical finger wagging".

Given South Africa's dire need for a credible opposition, it is now also time for DA leader Mmusi Maimane to wake up to the reality that both his own authority, and the proclaimed "values" of his party, are being exposed as baseless with every passing day. The DA is more than ever being perceived as hypocritical...