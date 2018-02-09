9 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: In Defence of Patricia De Lille - Let's Unpack the Allegations

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Simon Grindrod

South Africans need to start seriously questioning both the motives, tactics and character of the DA as a result of the Patricia de Lille affair. It is important to question why a çorruption buster like De Lille is suddenly portrayed as corrupt by her party.

In October 2002, then party chairperson and now British PM, Theresa May, took the stage at the Conservative Party conference in Bournemouth and issued a stern warning. She told the party faithful that it was time for the party to face up to the "uncomfortable truth" about the way it was being perceived by the public as the "nasty party".

"Yah boo, Punch and Judy, call it what you will, the public is sick of it." She called for an end to the self-destructive tendencies of her party by demanding "no more glib moralising. No more hypocritical finger wagging".

Given South Africa's dire need for a credible opposition, it is now also time for DA leader Mmusi Maimane to wake up to the reality that both his own authority, and the proclaimed "values" of his party, are being exposed as baseless with every passing day. The DA is more than ever being perceived as hypocritical...

South Africa

Brave Conversations Needed About LGBTQI+ Muslims

For me and other progressive Muslims, excluding LGBTQI+ persons from the faith goes against another deeply embedded part… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.