9 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Section27's Challenge to Corporate Citizens - Invest in Social Justice Activism

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Mark Heywood

Independent social justice activism, including activism that holds business to account and exposes collusion, is good for business. Accountability, rule of law and resistance to arbitrary action by both government and the private powers is a way to ensure efficiency, predictability and genuine accountability in markets. Witness for example the role civil society organisations have played in the push-back against corruption and State Capture.

In October 2017 SECTION27, the human rights and social justice advocacy organisation that I lead, launched a corporate challenge. We wrote to over 100 CEOs of South Africa's top companies and asked them to invest up to a million rand in SECTION27. By doing so, we said, they would be "investing in constitutional values, social justice and activism for socio-economic rights". In particular, we said, they would be supporting campaigns to improve access to health care services and basic education.

Then we waited for responses.

One afternoon in early December, as I was sitting in the ostentatious and expensive foyer of one of the big five private law firms in Sandton, a space bedecked with paintings and fountains, an email from one of the big corporates we had written to flashed across my screen on its...

South Africa

Brave Conversations Needed About LGBTQI+ Muslims

For me and other progressive Muslims, excluding LGBTQI+ persons from the faith goes against another deeply embedded part… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.