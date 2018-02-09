9 February 2018

South Africa: Paul O'sullivan - National Police Commissioner Slayer Strikes Again

analysis By Marianne Thamm

It's insane, really, that a private individual should have played a significant role in ensuring, in a little over 16 years, that two SAPS National Police Commissioners have found themselves in the dock accused of fraud and corruption. As former acting National Commissioner, Khomotso Phahlane, his wife and a Pretoria car dealer appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Thursday, forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan vowed to continue exposing high-level corrupt cops and other officials who have captured SAPS and who have been running it like a branch of a criminal syndicate.

Disclosure: Marianne Thamm authored 'To Catch A Cop - The Paul O'Sullivan Story' in 2014.

Paul O'Sullivan is a rara avis. We haven't seen anything quite like it. The Irish-born South African forensic investigator, who played a not insignificant role in the conviction of former police chief Jackie Selebi, appears to possess a singular focus and energy that feeds off itself. And the more one of his targets pushes back or retaliates, the more determined O'Sullivan becomes, like a gyroscope propelled by its own energy.

Eight years after Jackie Selebi was sentenced to 15 years on charges of corruption for receiving payments from convicted...

