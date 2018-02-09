Angola Focussed On Boosting Economic Co-Operation

Luanda — Angola and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, in Luanda, analysed the mechanisms for the boosting of economic co-operation between the two countries, mainly in the areas of trade, investment, energy, defence, transports, banking and telecommunications.

The two ministerial delegations, who were gathered in the Angolan capital (Luanda), also manifested their interest in broadening the bilateral interchange, such as by developing areas like infrastructures, minerals exploration, fisheries and agriculture.

The two parties agreed, in the opening of the negotiations, that it is necessary to improve the institutional mechanisms and juridical instruments of the co-operation, to facilitate the bilateral interchange.

In this ambit, the Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, defended the need to prioritise the exchange of information in the domains of the environment, fight against terrorism, trans-border crimes, illegal immigration, drugs and human trafficking, as well as capital flight and money laundering.

On his turn, the UAE State minister, Sultan Al Jabar, stressed that the occasion is being used for the two countries to better define the map of the strategic relationship.