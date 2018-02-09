9 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Head of State Visits Redevelopment Works in Futungo De Belas Ward

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Thursday was informed about the redevelopment project being executed in Futungo de Belas ward and the Mussulo island, in Luanda Province.

During his assessment visit, the Head of State was briefed on asphalting and drainage system works taking place in different sections of the city.

The works at Futungo de Belas ward began in July 2011.

ANGOP has learnt that the implementation of the redevelopment project of Futungo de Belas is to last ten years and it includes the construction of new social and administrative infrastructures.

