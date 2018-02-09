Angola: President Approves U.S.$75 Million Financing Agreement for Laúca Dam

Luanda — A U.S.$75 million financing agreement have been approved through a Presidential Decree published in the State Gazette on February 06, for the continuation of works in Malanje- based Laúca Hydroelectric Dam.

The agreement is due to be celebrated between the Finance Ministry and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

An amount of 4.3 billion American Dollars have been invested in the construction of the Laúca dam under the "Angola Energia 2025" Project designed to substantially increase the supply of electricity to the country, particularly to the productive sector.