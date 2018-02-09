9 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: China Reacts With Fury to Tibetan Leader's Visit to South Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Peter Fabricius

A diplomatic row has erupted between South Africa and one of its closest allies, China, over Pretoria allowing the exiled president of the Tibetan government in exile, Lobsang Sangay, into the country. The Chinese embassy in Pretoria on Thursday strongly protested to the South African government about the visit of the exiled president of the Tibetan government in exile, Lobsang Sangay, which it said had "undermined the political trust between China and South Africa" and would discourage Chinese investment.

In an unusually strongly worded statement, the embassy said Sangay's visit had run against the South African government's "long-standing commitment to the One China policy".

"It has sent a wrong political signal to the world community, and has undermined the political mutual trust between China and South Africa. It runs against the common interest of SA-China relations, and will undoubtedly discourage Chinese investors' confidence in South Africa, undermine SA's efforts for poverty reduction, and cause grave harm for the interest of South Africa and the South African people."

The South African government is evidently furious at the Chinese embassy's statement, but has not yet reacted officially. Privately officials are incensed that a "strategic partner" could use such threatening...

South Africa

Brave Conversations Needed About LGBTQI+ Muslims

For me and other progressive Muslims, excluding LGBTQI+ persons from the faith goes against another deeply embedded part… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.