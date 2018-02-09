South Africa: Veterans Appeal to Ramaphosa Over 'Derailed' Train Systems

Following the no-show of the board of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA at Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Transport on Tuesday, the UDF Veterans Network in Cape Town has delivered a letter to ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa about "the collapse of the rail system in Cape Town and beyond". By MOIRA LEVY.

First published by Notes from the House

The letter alerts the ANC President to the closure of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA's (Prasa) Central Cape Town line used by thousands of commuters from Cape Flats area like Khayelitsha and Mitchell's Plain, which has been closed for more than a month and shows no sign of reopening.

The UDF Veterans declare in the letter, which was hand-delivered to Ramaphosa on Wednesday, that the railway service had "all but collapsed due to rampant corruption (in Prasa), comparable to the scale of corruption at Eskom and other SoEs. It has been conservatively estimated that R14-billion has been looted from Prasa".

It points out that the railway service is a "primary form of commuter transport for hundreds of thousands of workers, scholars and students, commuting safely across the Cape Flats. Prasa's collapse is a significant factor compounding the ongoing spatial injustice...