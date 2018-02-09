7 February 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Parliament Sends Condolences to Families of Deceased Mine Workers

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On behalf of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources, the Chairperson, Mr Sahlulele Luzipo, extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the two deceased mine workers at Sibanye Stillwater's Kloof in Gauteng.

Mr Luzipo said the death of the two miners was shocking, particularly in light of the incident a week ago when over 950 workers were trapped underground at Sibanye Gold Mine, Free State.

"Although initial reports are that the deaths occurred as a result of a seismic event at the mine, the Committee has always emphasised that more investment should be put into researching new technologies to improve and strengthen health and safety," said Mr Luzipo.

Furthermore, legislation should be put in place, he said, to punish companies who fail to put mechanisms in place to prevent the loss of lives in mines.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa

South Africa

Serial Stabber Arrested in Tembisa

A man wanted in connection with at least four stabbings, one of which fatal, was arrested by members of the Ekurhuleni… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.