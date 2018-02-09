9 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Budgetary Allocation for Education and Health to Get Increase

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The monetary allocation for the sectors of health and education, in the 2018 Draft State Budget, is to be increased to enable also the recruitment of 20,000 new teachers for primary and secondary education, 1,500 physicians and 200 nursing and diagnostic technicians.

According to the final Opinion Report on the 2018 Draft State Budget, a document that was approved last Thursday by the specialty commission of the National Assembly (Parliament), the education sector must get a 9% increase, corresponding to about 46.4 billion kwanzas.

With this add up, the education sector will get 6% of the total budgetary allocation.

The document (Opinion Report) - which was approved with 34 votes in favour, 10 against and two abstentions - also suggests a 15% increase in monetary allocation for the maintenance of education infrastructures.

As regards the health sector, the suggested increase in terms of budgetary allocation is of 10%, corresponding to a global value of about KZ 34.9 billion.

With this move, the overall budgetary allocation for the health sector will be of 4 per cent.

The 2018 Draft State Budget will get its final analysis and approval by the MPs on 14 February.

Meanwhile, the minister of State for Economic and Social Development, Manuel Nunes Júnior, who led the government's economic team at the National Assembly, deemed the 2018 Draft Budget well in tune with reality and capable of solving some of the most pressing concerns of the Angolan population.

He commended the contribution of MPs during the debates in the Parliament's specialty commission for economic and financial matters, which corrected some items in the original proposal, fundamentally in the social sector.

"The idea that we have is that the budgets enter the Assembly and leave without any alteration and this must be dismantled. The budget that entered here is not the same that will leave from here. Some important increases were made, mainly in the sectors of education and health (...), emphasised the minister of State for Economic and Social Development.

Angola

President Approves U.S.$75 Million Financing Agreement for Laúca Dam

A U.S.$75 million financing agreement have been approved through a Presidential Decree published in the State Gazette on… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.