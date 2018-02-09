Angola: Budgetary Allocation for Education and Health to Get Increase

Luanda — The monetary allocation for the sectors of health and education, in the 2018 Draft State Budget, is to be increased to enable also the recruitment of 20,000 new teachers for primary and secondary education, 1,500 physicians and 200 nursing and diagnostic technicians.

According to the final Opinion Report on the 2018 Draft State Budget, a document that was approved last Thursday by the specialty commission of the National Assembly (Parliament), the education sector must get a 9% increase, corresponding to about 46.4 billion kwanzas.

With this add up, the education sector will get 6% of the total budgetary allocation.

The document (Opinion Report) - which was approved with 34 votes in favour, 10 against and two abstentions - also suggests a 15% increase in monetary allocation for the maintenance of education infrastructures.

As regards the health sector, the suggested increase in terms of budgetary allocation is of 10%, corresponding to a global value of about KZ 34.9 billion.

With this move, the overall budgetary allocation for the health sector will be of 4 per cent.

The 2018 Draft State Budget will get its final analysis and approval by the MPs on 14 February.

Meanwhile, the minister of State for Economic and Social Development, Manuel Nunes Júnior, who led the government's economic team at the National Assembly, deemed the 2018 Draft Budget well in tune with reality and capable of solving some of the most pressing concerns of the Angolan population.

He commended the contribution of MPs during the debates in the Parliament's specialty commission for economic and financial matters, which corrected some items in the original proposal, fundamentally in the social sector.

"The idea that we have is that the budgets enter the Assembly and leave without any alteration and this must be dismantled. The budget that entered here is not the same that will leave from here. Some important increases were made, mainly in the sectors of education and health (...), emphasised the minister of State for Economic and Social Development.