9 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola to Attend African Forum On Science, Technology and Innovation

Luanda — An Angolan delegation headed by the minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Sambo, is to attend the third Africa Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) to be held from February 10 to 12 in Cairo, Egypt.

The Angolan official is expected to address on the theme "Innovative pathways for the construction of grey matter infrastructures in Africa"

The minister is also due to attend the science, technology and innovation exhibitions showcasing work of young entrepreneurs.

The third edition of the Africa STI Forum emphasizes the importance of research to foster innovation in five selected areas which offer tangible opportunities for economic transformation in the continent, namely climate change, nutrition, water, ICT and pharmaceuticals.

The forum to be held under the auspice of the Egyptian president, Abel Fattah El Sisi and African Development Bank chairman, Akinwumi Adesina, targets to achieve economic growth and enhance the competitiveness of the African private sector through the use of science, technology and innovation.

The event is also supported by the Republic of South Korea, Japan and other partners.

