Angola: United Arab Emirates to Invest in Angola

Luanda — The authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) manifested on Wednesday interest to invest in Angola, in the sectors of crude-oil, telecommunications, agriculture, transports, ports infrastructures and airports.

The information was given to the press, in Luanda, by the minister of State of the United Arab Emirates, sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, after an audience granted to him by the Angolan President, João Lourenço.

The UAE official highlighted the strategic importance of developing cooperation in the agriculture sector, taking into account Angola's potential in terms of natural resources.

He also deemed appropriate meeting with Angolan Head of State, since it poses a landmark moment for both states.