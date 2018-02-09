9 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Completion of Drainage System At Zango 8000 Ward Set for August

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The drainage system of the social housing project being implemented in Zango 8000 ward, in Luanda's Viana Municipality, is expected to be concluded in August this year.

This was said on Thursday by the spokesman of the real estate company Imogestin, Paulo Silva, who added that the installation of the sewage system is currently at an advanced stage, but until this is concluded, the distribution of the initial 4,000 houses will be on hold.

A total of 8,000 houses are to be built in the mentioned project.

The company's spokesman - who was speaking during the Angolan President's assessment visit to some undertakings in Luanda, last Thursday, which included the Zango 8000 project - added that another obstacle to the distribution of the houses is the conclusion of the electric power supply system.

The project, built in a 416-hectare area, has kindergartens, a primary and a secondary school, two sewer systems and a drinkable water treatment system.

Zango 8000 is a USD 200 billion investment project.

Angola

President Approves U.S.$75 Million Financing Agreement for Laúca Dam

A U.S.$75 million financing agreement have been approved through a Presidential Decree published in the State Gazette on… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.