Angola: Completion of Drainage System At Zango 8000 Ward Set for August

Luanda — The drainage system of the social housing project being implemented in Zango 8000 ward, in Luanda's Viana Municipality, is expected to be concluded in August this year.

This was said on Thursday by the spokesman of the real estate company Imogestin, Paulo Silva, who added that the installation of the sewage system is currently at an advanced stage, but until this is concluded, the distribution of the initial 4,000 houses will be on hold.

A total of 8,000 houses are to be built in the mentioned project.

The company's spokesman - who was speaking during the Angolan President's assessment visit to some undertakings in Luanda, last Thursday, which included the Zango 8000 project - added that another obstacle to the distribution of the houses is the conclusion of the electric power supply system.

The project, built in a 416-hectare area, has kindergartens, a primary and a secondary school, two sewer systems and a drinkable water treatment system.

Zango 8000 is a USD 200 billion investment project.