Angola: Brazilian Foreign Minister in Luanda

Luanda — The Brazilian minister of Foreign Affairs, Aloysio Nunes, arrived on Friday morning in Luanda for a 24-hour work visit, in the ambit of the strengthening of the co-operation relations.

Aloysio Nunes, who heads a delegation made up of nine senior staffs of the Brazilian government, is to be received in an audience, this Friday, by his Angolan counterpart, Manuel Augusto.

The diplomat's work agenda includes a meeting between the Brazilian delegation and Angolan government officials, with a view to the signing of three juridical instruments.

Still on Friday, Aloysio Nunes is also to be received in an audience by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

The Brazilian diplomat is also expected to hold a courtesy meeting with the Finance minister, Archer Mangueira, and visit the Brazil/Angola Cultural Centre.

Angola and Brazil established diplomatic relations in November 1975, period in which Brazil became the first country to recognise Angola's independence.