Uganda: Mowzey Murder - Wamala Handed Himself in - Sister

Kampala — The sister of Godfrey Wamala, who is on remand on charges of murdering singer Moses Sekibogo, popularly known as Mowzey Radio, has dismissed claims that her brother was arrested by police from his hideout in Kyengera, Wakiso District.

Ms Jackie Muwanga said Wamala handed himself to the police and she personally participated in the handover process.

"Last Sunday at 2:54pm, Troy (Wamala) called me, crying that he wanted me to escort him to the police because he felt that he was being falsely accused of a crime he didn't commit. I called my sister and a lawyer. The lawyer contacted Kampala Metropolitan Police commander Frank Mwesigwa, who connected us to Katwe Police Station officers," Ms Muwanga said on Thursday.

Police had earlier said they got a tip from a Good Samaritan where Wamala was hiding and they raided the place and arrested him.

Ms Muwanga said from Katwe Police Station, she drove her car and was escorted by two police cars up to Kyengera.

"From Kyengera, it was Troy (Wamala) who was directing us on phone to the location where he was," she said.

She added that Katwe Police Station Division commander Frantile Lwamusaayi left his seat in the police patrol and she and Wamala occupied it. "He cried all the way to the police station. He often said he wanted police to know his side of the story because he didn't even see the person who beat up Mowzey," she said.