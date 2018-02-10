9 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Zuma Watch - Ordinary South Africans Want to See the Back of the Country's President Sooner Rather Than Later

analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

With comments such as "we needed to be led by gangsters to know we don't need one in the future", ordinary South African residents speak on the current political situation in the country. Many have expressed frustration at the manner in which the leadership transition is being handled. Here are some South Africans' take on the state of the country.

Political analysts have dominated the airwaves and journalists have spoken with sources, speculated and read between the lines of comments made over the past week to make sense of what is transpiring within the ANC. But what does the general public think of developments?

Andrew Levy, 34, Managing Director at Umuzi, Johannesburg

"While President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa play the longest game of chess within the four walls of Luthuli House, the country continues to be starved of pro-active inclusive leadership. Our economy continues to benefit those who have, while service delivery continues to be a problem for the voiceless and most importantly education at secondary and tertiary levels levels is in absolute turmoil. It doesn't end there. We live in a bubble where nobody wants to build a shared South Africa. Have...

