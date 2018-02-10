South Africa: Gender-Based Violence - ANC All Talk and No Action

analysis

On Monday a shocking incident occurred at the African National Congress's Luthuli House headquarters. A woman was assaulted and repeatedly kicked. An ANC councillor was allegedly responsible. The incident has highlighted the ANC's nonchalance and failure to decisively deal with gender-based violence within its ranks.



On Monday, ANC branch secretary in inner city Johannesburg zone 12, Thabang Setona, allegedly assaulted a woman by repeatedly kicking her during a confrontation at the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House. The woman was yanked off a truck during a confrontation between the so-called #DefendLuthuliHouse campaign and Black First Land First (BLF) supporters over President Jacob Zuma's tenure.

The attack happened in full view of journalists and police.

The truck in which the woman and her husband were travelling was attacked as it went past Luthuli House where the #DefendLuthuliHouse supporters were waiting. The woman was repeatedly kicked while she squirmed in agony in the road.

The incident received wide condemnation in a country with extremely high statistics of gender-based violence (GBV). It should be regrettable that the attack was inflicted by the same ANC which has been notably loud in favour of gender equality, especially gender-based violence.

The psychological effects of...