9 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Life Esidimeni - Arbitration Draws to Close By Remembering Some of the Victims of the Catastrophe

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Closing Arguments at South Africa's Life Esidimeni Hearings
analysis By Section 27

At the end of the Life Esidimeni arbitration, Adv. Adila Hassim read out some names of victims of the catastrophe and highlighted some of their close family members. Here is the final submission made to former deputy chief justice, Dikgang Moseneke.

Billy Maboe's father is Reverend Maboe. He described Billy as "always jolly" when he was at Life Esidimeni. When Rev. Maboe went to visit Billy at Bophelong and took him some food, Billy was so hungry that he licked the chip packet clean.

Daniel Josiah was a beloved brother. He liked it when his sister Wilhemina spoke to him even though he couldn't answer her.

Solly Mashego was a beloved brother. He carried his sister Phumzile on his back to school when she was young.

Freddie Colitz liked sweets. He was a husband and a father.

Masweet Kozwale was a beloved daughter and niece. She stopped talking when she was transferred to Takalani.

Virginia Machpelah was a beloved mother and sister. When Virginia had to be admitted to Life Esidimeni her daughter Shineez lived with Virginia's sister, Christine. Her death caused heartbreak to Shineez who passed away in October 2017 at the age of 21, days after...

More on This

Life Esidimeni Tragedy - Families Offered Compensation

The State and claimants in the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings have reached an agreement on damages in some of the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.