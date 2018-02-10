South Africa: Life Esidimeni - Arbitration Draws to Close By Remembering Some of the Victims of the Catastrophe

analysis

At the end of the Life Esidimeni arbitration, Adv. Adila Hassim read out some names of victims of the catastrophe and highlighted some of their close family members. Here is the final submission made to former deputy chief justice, Dikgang Moseneke.

Billy Maboe's father is Reverend Maboe. He described Billy as "always jolly" when he was at Life Esidimeni. When Rev. Maboe went to visit Billy at Bophelong and took him some food, Billy was so hungry that he licked the chip packet clean.

Daniel Josiah was a beloved brother. He liked it when his sister Wilhemina spoke to him even though he couldn't answer her.

Solly Mashego was a beloved brother. He carried his sister Phumzile on his back to school when she was young.

Freddie Colitz liked sweets. He was a husband and a father.

Masweet Kozwale was a beloved daughter and niece. She stopped talking when she was transferred to Takalani.

Virginia Machpelah was a beloved mother and sister. When Virginia had to be admitted to Life Esidimeni her daughter Shineez lived with Virginia's sister, Christine. Her death caused heartbreak to Shineez who passed away in October 2017 at the age of 21, days after...