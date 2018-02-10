South Africa: Proteas Women Determined to Bounce Back

The Proteas women are determined to end their One-Day International (ODI) series against India on a positive note when they meet at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

The Proteas are 2-0 down in the three-match series after tough losses by 88 runs and 178 to the visitors in Kimberley, but coach Hilton Moreeng says his charges are determined to turn their fortunes around.

He acknowledged that his team were outplayed by an Indian outfit that simply applied themselves better than they did, but is hopeful for a better performance on Saturday.

"When you look at the overall results, the whole camp is disappointed in the way we've played and the way we've gone about our business," he commented. "There's a lot of work to be done. At the end of the day we also have to give credit to our opposition who have played better. They have applied their basics much better than us, hence the result.

"For us now, it's to press the 'restart' button again and iron out one or two things to make sure that we are ready for this next game. We pride ourselves in the way we play and we feel that we've let the country down, not only ourselves."

This series forms part of the ICC Women's Championship (IWC), the qualification tournament for the 2021 ICC Women's World Cup which will be held in New Zealand.

India have secured four points in the series so far but South Africa will look to salvage the contest by securing at least two of their own.

"We need to make sure that we apply the basics (come Saturday), the confidence is much better in the camp now after the chats we've had," Moreeng continued. "We know that this squad possesses a lot of talent and that they are capable of beating this team (India), but it's going to take hard work.

"The two IWC points that are up for grabs are vital to our campaign going forward. We want to end the series on a positive note and also make sure that we have points on the table for momentum going into the next tour we play."

The coach is pleased to return to his squad's happy hunting ground in Potchefstroom, he believes that a change in scenery may be the thing that will shake off the cobwebs once and for all.

"A change of environment is never bad," he concluded. "We love coming to Potch (Potchefstroom), the facilities are great and we are more than familiar with the conditions. Most of our players made their debuts at this ground so it's got special meaning for them. All that's left is for us to take advantage of our knowledge and familiarity and make it count."

Sport24