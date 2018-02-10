9 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Day of Doom for Pastor As Court Finds Him Guilty of Assault

Photo: Lethebo Rabalago/Facebook
Prophet Lethebo Rabalago sprays Doom on a member of his congregation.

Lethebo Rabalago, the "prophet" who made headlines in 2016 for spraying his congregants with Doom claiming that it would heal them, has been found guilty of assault.

The SABC reports that Rabalago was found guilty on Friday on five charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and contravening the Agricultural Stock Remedies Act, after the Limpopo health department opened a case against him.

Thabiso Teffo, spokesperson for the department, said the guilty verdict should serve as a warning to those pastors who want to do similar acts, reported EWN.

The department had previously been granted an interdict by the Limpopo High Court to stop Rabalago from spraying the poisonous Doom insecticide on his congregation.

Church followers wearing T-shirts bearing the words "Do not touch my anointed one" showed their support outside court in January 2017 when the infamous "Doom Prophet" challenged the interdict.

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba previously suggested that Rabalago should undergo a mental evaluation.

"People like Doom pastor need to be mentally evaluated. A normal person cannot spray Doom on other human beings. After the court, I want to take him to Evuxakeni Psychiatric Hospital - that's where he belongs."

