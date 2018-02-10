10 February 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Wike Alleges Plot to Rig 2019 Election

By Victor Edozie

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had concluded plans to print illegal ballot papers for Rivers, Delta and Akwa Ibom states that would exclude some new political parties as a premise for the nullification of the elections in the three states.

The governor, who spoke when he received a letter of nomination as "Independent Newspapers Political Icon of the Year 2017", said credible information available to the state government indicated that the indiscriminate registration of new political parties by INEC was for that purpose.

"After the nullification by the tribunal as planned, the EFCC will be used by the APC federal government to arrest the three governors so that they will not be around during the repeat elections," he said.

The governor added that the second strategy of the federal government was to use security agencies to unleash violence on the day of the governorship elections in the three states to facilitate cancellation by INEC.

He noted that the struggle to hold the presidential election ahead of other elections was one of the schemes aimed at rigging the polls.

Governor Wike said the APC government had performed woefully, hence had nothing on ground to campaign with except to use INEC and security agencies to rig.

