Nigeria: Ooni of Ife Excites With New Resort

Since he ascended the throne, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi's dream, among others, is to turn the ancient city of Ile- Ife into a place that will attract tourists all over the world. Interestingly, the dream is becoming a reality.

Spy Glass gathered that the well-travelled monarch has completed a billion-naira grand resort in the town that can compete with others across the world.

A source revealed that the resort named Ife Grand Resorts and Leisure is built on a 252- hectare of land with a 300-room capacity.

The resort, which boasts breathtaking scenery, will be officially launched in March.

"There's nothing like this in the whole of West Africa, not even in Lagos. It is the most lit up place in the whole of sub-Sahara Africa. It is a choice centre for weddings, seminars and conferences", a source added.

We further gathered that the resort also has a mini stadium with sport facilities, children's theme park, jungle experience park, a floating platform, natural habitat zone for animals, jungle rope climbing, 18-hole golf course, African village and tree houses and 5,000- seater conference hall among others