10 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Serial Stabber Arrested in Tembisa

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man wanted in connection with at least four stabbings, one of which fatal, was arrested by members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) on Friday.

EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said members of the Community Liaison Unit (CLU) were made aware of the man, in his 20s, who was wanted for at least four stabbings since December last year.

"Armed with the description of the suspect and his place of abode, the metro police went out in search for him," he said.

Kgasago said the CLU members staked out places where the man was known to frequent, and saw the suspect entering his home at Umthambeka Section in Tembisa.

The police officers lay in wait and arrested the man as he was leaving his home to visit a nearby spaza shop.

He said the man was wanted in connection to a murder dating to December.

"It emerged at the time of his arrest that he was out on bail for a knife attack on a victim in the area," he said.

Kgasago said members of the Umthambeka Section community had witnessed the man stabbing yet another victim in broad daylight last week.

"It is alleged that the knife attack was so vicious, with the injuries sustained by the victim so severe, that a case of attempted murder was registered against him," he said.

Kgasago said the man was detained at the Tembisa police station and was expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court on Monday.

News24

South Africa

'Day of Doom' for Pastor Found Guilty of Assault

Lethebo Rabalago, the "prophet" who made headlines in 2016 for spraying his congregants with Doom claiming that it would… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.