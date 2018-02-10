Nigeria: KLM, Travelstart Collaborate With All-Female Nigerian Bobsled Team

Travelstart and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines have collaborated to fly the historic Nigerian female bobsled and skeleton contingent to South Korea for the Winter Olympics.

KLM, oldest airline in the world still operating and major sponsor will see the team fly from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos through Amsterdam to Incheon International Airport in Seoul, the capital city of South Korea.

Athletes, Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga and Simidele Adeagbo will represent Nigeria at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. History was made back in November 2017, when the trio of Seun Adigun (Driver), Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga (brakemen) qualified Nigeria, thus becoming the first African team (men or women) to qualify in the Bobsled category.

This is the first time in history that Nigeria will be making an appearance in the exclusive Winter Olympic Games. The Winter Olympics are set to be held from February 9 to 25 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Both companies are partnering to show their support for the achievement of the Nigerian team as well as their deep commitment to progress in Africa.

"At KLM we are always looking for ways to be innovative, we care about our customers and we are also interested in supporting the countries we fly to. The Nigerian Bobsled and Skeleton team are a group of young ladies who are innovative, dynamic, ambitious, pacesetters, and resilient. "These great qualities set them apart and embodies our company's ambitions. We are pleased to unveil today a driving partnership with Travelstart to fly the flag carrying team to South Korea to support their quest for gold. "As Africa's largest online travel agency, we are excited to use our resources and our partnership with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to get the Nigerian Team to their first Winter Olympics", Michel Colleau, General Manager Air France KLM Nigeria & Ghana, Philip Akesson, Country Manager of Travelstart Nigeria said.

Also making a first appearance at the Winter Olympics is Simidele Adeagbo, who became the first African woman to qualify for the Skeleton category.

President of BSFN, Solomon Ogba, applauded Travelstart and KLM for identifying with the federation.

"We salute Travelstart and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines for identifying with Nigeria's Bobsled Team. It is a novel initiative to partner these history-making Nigerians", Ogba said.