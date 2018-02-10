10 February 2018

Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

Ethiopia's Eskinder Nega Refuses to Sign False Confession In Exchange for Prison Release

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: International Press Institute
Ethiopian journalist and blogger Eskinder Nega.

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists condemns the Ethiopian government's attempts today to compel Ethiopian journalist and blogger Eskinder Nega to sign a false confession before releasing him under a presidential pardon. Eskinder, who has spent almost seven years in jail for his work, was one of 746 prisoners due to be pardoned by President Mulatu Teshome on February 8, according to media reports.

"Through this deplorable behavior the Ethiopian government is undermining any goodwill it might have generated by releasing an innocent man from prison," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Angela Quintal. "Ethiopian authorities should immediately release Eskinder Nega without condition."

At 11 a.m. local time, a prison official asked Eskinder to sign a form which falsely stated that he was a member of Ginbot 7, an organization that the government deems a terrorist group, Eskinder's wife, Serkalem Fasil, told CPJ. Eskinder refused and asked to see a more senior official. That request was not granted, and the journalist was returned to his cell, his wife said.

Eskinder is serving an 18-year sentence on vague terrorism charges, according to CPJ research. The U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention condemned his 2012 trial and conviction and said it was connected to his "peaceful exercise of the right to freedom of expression." The group found his arrest without warrant and prosecution was flawed, and the trial fell short of international standards of fairness.

Ethiopia

Ethiopian Airlines to Start Addis-Chicago Flight

Ethiopian Airlines Group has announced that it will commence direct flight from Addis Ababa to Chicago effective from… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.