Lagos — Kenya-born French long-distance runner, Abraham Kiprotich, has won the 3rd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon returning 2hrs 15mins o4secs, while Ilya Pam was the first Nigerian to cross the finish line with the time of 2hrs 27mins.

