10 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: PDP, Kwankwasiyya Boycott Today's Council Poll in Kano

By Murtala Adewale

Kano — The Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano has directed its members to disregard the local government election holding across the 44 council areas.

Similarly, the Kwankwasiyya group, the supporters of former Governor and Senator representing Kano Central, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso yesterday declined to participate in the council election holding today.

In spite of the decision of PDP and Kwankwasiyya group, the state independent electoral body told journalists that over 30,000 ad-hoc staff have been deployed across the 484 wards for the election.

Deputy state chairman of PDP, Alhaji Shehu Na'Allah Kura, at a press briefing revealed that PDP will not be going into the election because the party is already challenging the poll.

