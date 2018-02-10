Nigeria: Las Vegas Hots Up for African Arts Festival

Ahead of this year's African Arts and Culture Festival, AFRIKFEST Las Vegas INC, organiser of the event, has announced that the show will hold between April 13 and 14, 2018, at the Craig Ranch Regional Park, Las Vegas Nevada, USA.

The two-day festival, according to the organisers, will feature exhibition of African culture, dances by different African cultural groups, African wears, herbal products and others.

It will also provide a platform to honor African leaders, who have distinguished themselves in tourism and in the promotion of African arts and culture.

Speaking to journalists about the event in Abuja, the coordinator of the project Deacon Darlington Okpebhobo Ray said the event is designed to change the narrative of negative perception about Africa and Africans by the western media.

"The need to tell the true story of Africa by Africans using different cultural mechanisms to drive home the message informed the decision to stage the event. Also it is equally aimed to inculcate the African cultural values in the minds of the new generations residing outside the continent of Africa."

He informed that the platform would bridge the gap for African Americans, who desire to have a realistic link to their roots.

"There will be diverse cultural display and exhibition from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Uganda and other parts of Africa. The cultural festival will be a daylong event with activities like multicultural folk music, cultural dances, folktales etc where the likes of renowned Nigeria actor/singer Jimi Solanke will be performing," he said.

AFRIKFEST is a community socio-cultural organisation working for cohesion of cultural heritage among African communities USA, Africa and around the world.

Membership is drawn from African community resident in Las Vegas such as Nigerians, Ghanaians, Ethiopians, and Kenyans etc. It is led by Nigerian duo of Christopher Usigbe and Chikelu Favour.