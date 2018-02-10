Nigeria: Court Dismisses Ricky Tarfa's N520 Million Suit Against EFCC

A Lagos High Court in Igbosere yesterday has dismissed the no case submission and claim filed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ricky Tarfa, seeking N520 million from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as damages for alleged malicious prosecution.

The court also ruled that the EFCC had established essential elements of the offences it brought against him. Justice Adedayo Akintoye, noted that the case requires that the court should demand some explanation from the defendant in respect of the charge and ordered Tarfa to enter his defence on the next adjourned date, March 13, 2018.

It would be recalled, that the EFCC arraigned Tarfa on March 10, 2016 on a 27-count charge, which was subsequently amended to 26 counts. He was accused of alleged willful obstruction of authorised EFCC officials, refusal to declare assets and giving false information to a public officer, by lying about his age. The agency also alleged that Tarfa offered N5.3million gratification to Justice Nganjiwa in order to compromise the judge.

On January 17, Tarfa, had through his counsel Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), made a no-case submission asking the court to dismiss the charge because it was malicious.

Owonikoko also prayed the court to make an example of the anti-graft agency and "slam the hammer" on it with a N500m damages award. Counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, opposed Tarfa's no-case submission, because it amounts to "contesting the obvious." Justice Akintoye upheld the prosecution's argument that a prima facie case had been made against the defendant. "I find no merit in this claim of damages and same is refused.