10 February 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Orders Arrest of Innoson Chairman

By Adelanwa Bamgboye

Lagos — Justice Mojisola Dada of a Lagos High Court yesterday issued an arrest warrant to be issued against the chairman of Innoson Group, Innocent Chukwuma, for failing to appear before the court to face trial.

The court ordered that Mr Chukwuma should be arrested and kept in custody a day before the next adjourned date, March 14, 2018.

This followed Chukwuma's failure to appear in court for the second time for arraignment on criminal charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

