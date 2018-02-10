Nigeria: Babangia Aide Kassim Afegbua Alleges Threat to Life

The media aide to former military president Ibrahim Babangida, Prince KassimAfegbua, says his life is in danger following the receipt of phone calls from people threatening him and his family.

Afegbua had been visiting offices of the Nigeria Police and Directorate of State Services (DSS) since he issued a statement on behalf of his principal advising the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Afegbua, in a press release yesterday in Abuja described his current travails in the hands of the DSS as "nauseating and utterly condemnable". He, however, said the threats, intimidation, harassment and psychological torture would not stop him from exercising his right to free speech and carrying out his professional responsibility.

He thanked General Babangida, members of his family and Nigerians, especially the media, who were constantly in touch with him, saying Babangida's words of encouragement and assurances further bolstered his resolve to move on.