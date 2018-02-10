10 February 2018

Nigeria: Buhari Condoles Burutai Over Father's Death

By Terhemba Daka

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Buratai family over the death of Alhaji Yusuf Buratai, father of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The President, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, yesterday, joined the family in mourning the ex-serviceman and veteran of World War II, whose service to Nigeria, he said, would always be appreciated and remembered.

Buhari said the late Buratai's years of service to the nation epitomised by courage, skill, determination and devotion has been rightly bequeathed to his son, who is diligently serving the country.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah would comfort all who mourn and grant his soul eternal rest.

Buratai, a veteran of World War II, who joined the West African Army in 1942, died yesterday morning in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, according to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Sani Kukasheka.

