10 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Man Orders for Mercy Johnson-Like Sex Doll

Tagged:

Related Topics

During the week, Nigerian twitter user, Lex_e a.k.a @eliasifeanyi set the social media on fire when he tweeted that he had acquired a sex doll that shares striking resemblance with Nollywood diva, Mercy Johnson.

"I just bought a sex doll that looks like Mercy Johnson, I can't wait to show her to you guys, I don't care if she is married."

The fan who has been described as crazy said he ordered for a sex doll that looks like Mercy Johnson because he sees it as an opportunity to idolize his favorite celebrity in his bedroom Omawumi in love with 'bend down select'

Nigeria

'Only Looters Are Not Happy With Buhari's Administration'

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday, declared that only those, who looted the nation's treasury and those, who… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.