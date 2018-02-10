Nigeria: 'Only Looters Are Not Happy With Buhari's Administration'

Abuja — Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday, declared that only those, who looted the nation's treasury and those, who freighted the country's money to South Africa are angry at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Apparently reacting to Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, following their meeting with the President on Thursday where the Bishops told the President that Nigerians were angry as a result of alleged bad governance and imbalance in the system, Bello said that some religious leaders were angry because avenues to loot money and take to the Churches and Mosques have been blocked by the Buhari-led administration.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the Juma'at prayer session at the Presidential Villa Abuja, the Governor said the recent alteration of election time table by the National Assembly, will aid to determine the popularity of the individual contestants to the various positions.

While arguing that some of the lawmakers at the National Assembly rose on the back of the popularity of President Buhari to win election in 2015, he said the adjustment of the time table will help to separate the chaff from the grains among them.

Governor Bello also said that he believes in the ability of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconcile all aggrieved party members in line with the new assignment given to him by the President.

"Of course, whatever Mr. President believes in, his judgement and his wisdom I believe in him. And I believe in his ability to bring all party members together."

On the rearrangement of the election timetable, Bello said, "I so much appreciate this. I think if you observe critically what happened in the last election where Mr. President was elected along with other members of National Assembly.

"Then, we called it Buhari Tsunami, where the good, the bad and the ugly were all put together and elected. It is either going to be in their interest that the Buhari Tsunami will return them or everybody will be on his or her own.

"Let Buhari return and let Nigerians select the good ones out of the bad ones to return to the National Assembly. Whichever order it comes in this upcoming general elections, I can assure you that Mr. President will win landslide and the good ones will return to the National Assembly."

On whether the lawmakers will be the losers of the proposed table time, he pointed out that only the unpopular ones among them would be the ultimate losers.

"They have the choice to make and they have made their choice that the good will of Mr. President should not rob on the bad ones. Surely, the good ones on their own account will return to the National Assembly at the appropriate time," he said.