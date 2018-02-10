Nigeria: Buhari Support Groups Open Offices in Warri, Yenagoa

The National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) yesterday kicked off the second term bid for President Muhammadu Buhari with the commissioning of offices in Warri, Delta State and Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The two offices of the NCBSG, which are imposing edifices were inaugurated by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, who assisted by chairman, Board of Trustee (BOT) of the NCBSG, Senator Abu Ibrahim.

Addressing thousands of supporters who thronged the venue of the commissioning, Enang reeled out the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the past three years under the Buhari administration.

He said President Buhari had succeeded in tackling the hydra-headed problem of corruption as well as turning the economy around with various policies.

Noting that his achievement in the area of agriculture is obvious to Nigerians, Enang said government meant well with the introduction of cattle colonies in states.

He said that opposition politicians were the ones kicking against the policy to derail the plan and put government in bad light.

Chairman of BoT of the NCBSG commended Council of New Nigeria for opening the office in support of the re-election of President Buhari in 2019.

He aknowledged that the Council of New Nigeria was the first of over 200 Buhari Support Groups under NCBSG that will open an office for its operations to garner support for President Buhari and commended the leadership of the group led by Chief Emma Aworoh.

National Chairman and Secretary of NCBSG, Alhaji Mustapha and Otunba Biodun Ajiboye urged supporters of President Buhari not to be brain- washed by the antics and blackmails from the opposition but instead go all out to enlighten others on achievements of Buhari and the need to re-elect him.

Delta State Coordinator of Council of New Nigeria, Chief Emma Aworoh said the group was established to support President Buhari because of its believe in fighting corruption, good governance and empowerment of the people.

He expressed appreciation to the leadership of NCBSG and the Legislative aide to President Buhari noting that their presence at the commissioning of Council of New Nigeria was a manifestation of their support for the group.

In Yenagoa, Bayelsa State the newly commissioned edifice which was used as campaign office for the 2016 Governorship race of Chief Tomiperetu Sylvia and his running mate, Elder Wilberforce Igiri, was commissioned by Senator Ibrahim.

Ibrahim expressed joy at the large turnout of supporters for President Buhari and called on those on the fence Buhari re-election to decide and work for a second term.

He told the crowd of APC supporters and loyalists of Chief Timipre Sylvia, that the new empowerment programme initiated by the Buhari support group tagged "Women and Youth Empowerment Programme (WOYEP) was targeted at the Nigerian people irrespective of party affiliation.

He said the message to Nigerians from the Buhari support group was for Nigerians to allow PMB finish his good works.

Also speaking, Enang said though President Buhari had spoken out against the ongoing campaign of calming that the nation is being turned to a Fulani herdsmen colony, "we are here to ask all Bayelsa indigenes to vote for President Buhari. "

The State Coordinator of the NCBSG and Former Acting Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Werinipre Seibarugu also assured that with the newly initiated empowerment programme, "all Bayelsa indigenes irrespective of political affiliation will benefit."

The Port Harcourt office of the NCBSG will be commissioned today (Saturday) after the South East zonal meeting.